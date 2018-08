A file picture dated Mar. 2, 2007 showing the factories of German chemical and pharmaceutical company Bayer in Leverkusen, Germany. EPA-EFE FILE/OLIVER BERG

A Slater and Gordon billboard is seen outside their office in Melbourne on Dec. 6, 2017. EPA-EFE FILE/Luis Enrique Ascui NO ARCHIVING

A group of women in Australia joined a class action lawsuit against pharmaceutical giant Bayer over the serious health complications allegedly caused by its contraceptive implant Essure, legal sources said Monday.

The lawsuit in Australia followed other similar actions launched by affected women in Spain, the United States and Canada, among others.