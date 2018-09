People protest during a rally, demanding justice for the Bowraville murders victim's families, in Sydney, Australia, Sep. 20, 2018. EPA-EFE/DAN HIMBRECHTS EPA-EFE/DAN HIMBRECHTS AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

People protest during a rally, demanding justice for the Bowraville murders victim's families, in Sydney, Australia, Sep. 20, 2018. EPA-EFE/DAN HIMBRECHTS AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Protests were held in Australia on Thursday against a recent decision by the state's highest court striking down an appeal for a retrial in the murder of three aboriginal children in Bowraville in the 1990s, an unsolved crime that has gripped the country for two decades.

Demonstrations took place across the country, including outside the Parliament House of New South Wales (NSW) in Sydney, an efe-epa journalist reported.