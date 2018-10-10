The premier of the Australian State New South Wales has called for respect on Wednesday, after more than a thousand people gathered around the Sydney Opera House in Australia Tuesday night, to protest against the use of this iconic building for a controversial horse racing advertisement.
"I encourage the input and say people protest for governments to listen - and we do that - but I also say people on all sides of the argument should be respectful," NSW premier Gladys Berejiklian told national broadcaster ABC.