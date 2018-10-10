Executive Director Alliance for Gambling Reform Tony Mohr speaks to demonstrators during a protest against the decision to project the barrier draw results for NSW Racing's multi-million dollar race, The Everest, onto the sails of the Sydney Opera House, in Sydney, New South Wales (NSW), Australia, 09 October 2018. Reports state that Sydney Opera House Chief Executive Officer Louise Herron has opposed the advertisement despite calls that she should be sacked as Australians lose more money per head gambling than any other nation. The draw prompted public outrage since its planning as according to critics it defies the Sydney arts centre's rules by promoting racing and gambling industries. EPA-EFE/PAUL BRAVEN AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

A protest with torches and other lights, interrupts the barrier draw results for NSW Racing's multi-million dollar race, The Everest, are projected onto the sails of the Sydney Opera House, in Sydney, New South Wales (NSW), Australia, 09 October 2018. EPA-EFE/BRENDAN ESPOSITO AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

The barrier draw results for NSW Racing's multi-million dollar race, The Everest, are projected onto the sails of the Sydney Opera House, in Sydney, New South Wales (NSW), Australia, 09 October 2018. EPA-EFE/BRENDAN ESPOSITO AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

