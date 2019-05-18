A campaigner hands out how-to-vote cards for a Labor candidate outside a polling station at St Joseph Catholic Primary School in Maroubra on Election Day in Sydney, Australia, May 18, 2019. EPA-EFE/JOEL CARRETT

Australians vote in one of the most closely-fought elections in memory

Australians on Saturday began voting amid a festive atmosphere in closely-fought legislative elections, for which the latest polls seemed to indicate that the opposition Labor Party had a slight edge that could allow it to narrowly win.

An opinion poll conducted by Newspoll for The Weekend Australian on Saturday predicted that the Labor Party, projected to win 51.5 percent of the vote, would return to power after six years of rule by the conservative Liberal-National coalition (which polled at 48.5 percent).