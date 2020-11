People gather in central Vienna on Wednesday, 4 November 2020, to take part in a candlelight vigil for the victims of Monday's terrorist attack in the Austrian capital. EFE/EPA/CHRISTIAN BRUNA

The Austrian government failed to act on a tip received in July from officials in neighboring Slovakia that the Muslim extremist with a criminal record who went on to kill four people in Vienna this week in a lone-wolf attack had tried to buy ammunition, the interior minister said Wednesday.

While the information reached Austria's BVT domestic security agency, "evidently something went wrong here with communications," Karl Nehammer told a press conference.