Austria will hold legislative elections at the end of summer, much sooner than usual, following the breakup this Saturday of the coalition of conservatives and ultranationalists that took power a year and a half ago, Federal Chancellor Sebastian Kurz announced.
"I have advised the president of the republic that elections should be held as soon as possible," Kurz told a press conference after the vice chancellor and leader of the far-right Freedom Party (FPO), Heinz-Christian Strache, resigned amid a scandal that exploded over a video that shows him engaged in acts of corruption.