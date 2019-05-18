Federal Chancellor Sebastian Kurz is seen here on May 18, 2019, as he announces that Austria will hold legislative elections at the end of summer, much sooner than usual, following the breakup this Saturday of the coalition of conservatives and ultranationalists that took power a year and a half ago. EFE-EPA/Christian Bruna

Austria will hold legislative elections at the end of summer, much sooner than usual, following the breakup this Saturday of the coalition of conservatives and ultranationalists that took power a year and a half ago, Federal Chancellor Sebastian Kurz announced.

"I have advised the president of the republic that elections should be held as soon as possible," Kurz told a press conference after the vice chancellor and leader of the far-right Freedom Party (FPO), Heinz-Christian Strache, resigned amid a scandal that exploded over a video that shows him engaged in acts of corruption.