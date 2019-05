Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz (R) and Austrian President Alexander Van der Bellen (L) deliver a statement after a meeting at the Presidential office in Vienna, Austria, 19 May 2019. EPA-EFE/CHRISTIAN BRUNA

Austrian President Alexander Van der Bellen during a statement with Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz after a meeting at the Presidential office in Vienna, Austria, 19 May 2019. EPA-EFE/CHRISTIAN BRUNA

Austria calls snap elections in wake of corruption scandal

Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz has called a snap election after the breakup of the coalition government amid a corruption scandal.

Vice chancellor and leader of the far-right Freedom Party, Heinz-Christian Strache, resigned on Saturday after a video emerged showing him engaged in acts of corruption.