A health worker prepares a dose of the coronavirus vaccine in one of the side chapels of St. Stephen's Cathedral in Vienna, Austria. EPA-EFE/Luis Lidón

A sign in Vienna's Cathedral of St. Stephen in Vienna gives instructions to go to the area authorized to be vaccinated. EPA-EFE/Luis Lidón

The vaccination rates in Austria have recently stalled at 60 percent of the population due to a mix of the government’s errors and people’s refusal amid an increase in hospitalizations and curbs to tackle the pandemic.