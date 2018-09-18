Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte (R) and Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz (L) at the end of a joint news conference following their meeting at Chigi Palace in Rome, Italy, Sept. 18, 2018. EPA-EFE/ETTORE FERRARI

Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz speaks during a joint press conference with Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte (not pictured) after their meeting at Chigi Palace in Rome, Italy, Sept. 18, 2018. EPA-EFE/ETTORE FERRARI

The Austrian chancellor praised the Italian prime minister Tuesday for his country's reduction in its migrant intake during a visit to Rome ahead of an informal European Union ministers meeting in Salzburg where the topic of immigration is set to take center stage on the agenda.

Sebastian Kurz, a conservative who leads a coalition with Austria's right-wing Freedom Party (FPÖ), visited Guiseppe Conte in the Italian capital as part of his tour of European leaders ahead of the migration meeting hosted by Austria, which currently holds the rotational presidency of the Council of the EU.