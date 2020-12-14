More than 2 million Austrians — 23% of the Alpine country’s 8.9 million residents — took part in a mass testing program that revealed 4,200 asymptomatic cases of Covid-19, the health ministry announced Monday.
Viennese citizens queue up to receive rapid antigen coronavirus tests provided by the Austrian armed forces, during a nationwide mass testing at the Stadthalle event hall in Vienna, Austria, 04 December 2020. EPA-EFE/CHRISTIAN BRUNA
