The Austrian government on Wednesday unveiled a series of measures to limit the current freedoms available to migrants in a bid to fulfill campaign promises to crack down on illegal immigration and alleged abuse of the asylum system in the Alpine nation.
The package of reforms to immigration policy was set out to the press by Chancellor Sebastian Kurz and Vice Chancellor Heinz-Christian Strache, who lead the coalition between the center-right People's Party (OVP) and the far-right Freedom Party (FPO).