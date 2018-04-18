Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz (L) and Austrian Vice Chancellor Heinz-Christian Strache (R) attend a press conference following the weekly cabinet meeting at the Austrian Chancellery building in Vienna, Austria, Apr. 18, 2018. EPA-EFE/CHRISTIAN BRUNA

A jogger runs as the morning sun breaks through the Burgtor gate of the Hofburg Palace in Vienna, Austria, Apr. 18, 2018. EPA-EFE/CHRISTIAN BRUNA

Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz (L) and Austrian Vice Chancellor Heinz-Christian Strache (R) leave a press conference following the weekly cabinet meeting at the Austrian Chancellery building in Vienna, Austria, Apr. 18, 2018. EPA-EFE/CHRISTIAN BRUNA

The Austrian government on Wednesday unveiled a series of measures to limit the current freedoms available to migrants in a bid to fulfill campaign promises to crack down on illegal immigration and alleged abuse of the asylum system in the Alpine nation.

The package of reforms to immigration policy was set out to the press by Chancellor Sebastian Kurz and Vice Chancellor Heinz-Christian Strache, who lead the coalition between the center-right People's Party (OVP) and the far-right Freedom Party (FPO).