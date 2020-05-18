With noses and mouths covered by masks, students aged between six and 14 returned to Austria’s classrooms on Monday after nine weeks of home-learning due to the coronavirus pandemic.
A pupil in a protective face mask watches his class mate washing her hands at an elementary school in Brunn am Gebirge, Austria, 18 May 2020. EFE/EPA/CHRISTIAN BRUNA
Posters with 'Corona diary' drawings are seen at an elementary school in Brunn am Gebirge, Austria, 18 May 2020. EFE/EPA/CHRISTIAN BRUNA
A teacher and pupils in protective face masks attend classes at an elementary school in Brunn am Gebirge, Austria, 18 May 2020. EFE/EPA/CHRISTIAN BRUNA
School children arrive to an elementary school in Brunn am Gebirge, Austria, 18 May 2020. EFE/EPA/CHRISTIAN BRUNA
Students in their last year of secondary school return to school for the first time for a briefing on the rest of the school year amid the ongoing pandemic of the COVID-19 disease caused by the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus in Brussels, Belgium, 18 May 2020. EFE/EPA/STEPHANIE LECOCQ
Students in their last year of secondary school return to school for the first time for a briefing on the rest of the school year amid the ongoing pandemic of the COVID-19 disease caused by the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus in Brussels, Belgium, 18 May 2020.EFE/EPA/STEPHANIE LECOCQ
A student wears a protective mask on the first day of school after relief from emergency measures due to the covid-19 pandemic, in Seixal, outskirts of Lisbon, Portugal, 18 May 2020. EFE/EPA/MANUEL DE ALMEIDA
With noses and mouths covered by masks, students aged between six and 14 returned to Austria’s classrooms on Monday after nine weeks of home-learning due to the coronavirus pandemic.