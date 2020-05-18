A pupil in a protective face mask watches his class mate washing her hands at an elementary school in Brunn am Gebirge, Austria, 18 May 2020. EFE/EPA/CHRISTIAN BRUNA

Posters with 'Corona diary' drawings are seen at an elementary school in Brunn am Gebirge, Austria, 18 May 2020. EFE/EPA/CHRISTIAN BRUNA

A teacher and pupils in protective face masks attend classes at an elementary school in Brunn am Gebirge, Austria, 18 May 2020. EFE/EPA/CHRISTIAN BRUNA

School children arrive to an elementary school in Brunn am Gebirge, Austria, 18 May 2020. EFE/EPA/CHRISTIAN BRUNA

Students in their last year of secondary school return to school for the first time for a briefing on the rest of the school year amid the ongoing pandemic of the COVID-19 disease caused by the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus in Brussels, Belgium, 18 May 2020. EFE/EPA/STEPHANIE LECOCQ

Students in their last year of secondary school return to school for the first time for a briefing on the rest of the school year amid the ongoing pandemic of the COVID-19 disease caused by the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus in Brussels, Belgium, 18 May 2020.EFE/EPA/STEPHANIE LECOCQ