An image taken with fish-eye lens shows Austrian Chancellor Brigitte Bierlein (L, back) during the swearing-in ceremony of Austrian Chancellor Brigitte Bierlein (2-L, back) and her cabinet at the Presidential residence in Vienna, Austria, June 3, 2019. EPA-EFE/FLORIAN WIESER

Brigitte Bierlein, new Chancellor of Austria, smiles during the swearing-in ceremony at the Presidential residence in Vienna, Austria, June 3, 2019 . EPA-EFE/FLORIAN WIESER

Brigitte Bierlein became the first woman to lead the Austrian government when she was sworn in on Monday at the Presidential Palace in Vienna.

Following weeks of political turmoil triggered by a corruption scandal at the heart of the ruling nationalist Freedom Party of Austria (FPÖ), the President of Austria, Alexander Van der Bellen, swore in Bierlein as the new chancellor of the caretaker government.