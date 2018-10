Austrian Chancellor, Sebastian Kurz talks to the media on his arrival for the European Council summit in Brussels, Belgium, Oct. 17, 2018. EPA-EFE/STEPHANIE LECOCQ

Brussels, Oct 18 (efe-epa)- The Austrian chancellor on Thursday said the European Union had become bogged down on migrant quotas and called on member states to abandon the debate and instead focus on solidarity.

Sebastian Kurz, the EU's youngest head of government, spoke with reporters at the European Council summit in Brussels, where the topic of migration is set to high on the agenda.