Participants pose for a group photo during the High-Level Forum Africa-Europe at the Austria Center Vienna (ACV) in Vienna, Austria, Dec. 18, 2018. EPA-EFE/FLORIAN WIESER

European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker speaks to the media as he arrives for the High-Level Forum Africa-Europe at the Austria Center Vienna (ACV), in Vienna, Austria, Dec. 18, 2018. EPA-EFE/FLORIAN WIESER

Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta arrives for the High-Level Forum Africa-Europe at the Austria Center Vienna (ACV) in Vienna, Austria, Dec. 18, 2018. EPA-EFE/FLORIAN WIESER

Rwanda's President Paul Kagame arrives for the High-Level Forum Africa-Europe at the Austria Center Vienna (ACV) in Vienna, Austria, Dec. 18, 2018. EPA-EFE/FLORIAN WIESER

Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz talks to the media as he arrives for the High-Level Forum Africa-Europe at the Austria Center Vienna (ACV), in Vienna, Austria, Dec. 18, 2018. EPA-EFE/FLORIAN WIESER

The Austrian chancellor on Tuesday called for an increase in European investment in Africa to avoid China monopolizing its influence of the continent.

Leaders from Africa and Europe came together to discuss investment in Africa within the framework of a digital economy at the High-Level Forum Africa-Europe hosted by Austria as its first event to mark the European Union presidency.