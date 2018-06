Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz (L) shakes hands with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, during a meeting at the prime minister's office in Jerusalem, on June 11, 2018. EPA-EFE/AMMAR AWAD/POOL

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (R) gestures as he stands next to Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz (L), during a meeting at the prime minister's office in Jerusalem, on June 11, 2018. EPA-EFE/AMMAR AWAD/POOL

The Austrian chancellor on Monday expressed his country's commitment to support Israel in combating anti-Semitism.

Sebastian Kurz is on an official visit to Israel, and spoke during a meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.