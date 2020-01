Leader of the Austrian Green Party, Werner Kogler speaks during a press statement next to Leader of Austrian People's Party (OeVP), Sebastian Kurz after coalition negotiations for a new Austrian government at the Winter Palace of Prince Eugene in Vienna, Austria, 01 January 2020. EPA-EFE/FLORIAN WIESER

Leader of Austrian People's Party (OeVP), Sebastian Kurz speaks during a press statement next to Leader of the Austrian Green Party, Werner Kogler after coalition negotiations for a new Austrian government at the Winter Palace of Prince Eugene in Vienna, Austria, 01 January 2020. EPA-EFE/FLORIAN WIESER

Leader of Austrian People's Party (OeVP), Sebastian Kurz (L) and Leader of the Austrian Green Party, Werner Kogler (R) during a press statement after coalition negotiations for a new Austrian government at the Winter Palace of Prince Eugene in Vienna, Austria, 01 January 2020. EPA-EFE/FLORIAN WIESER

Vienna, Jan 1 (efe-epa) - The center-right Austrian People's Party (ÖVP) and the environmentalist and progressive Greens agreed on a coalition government on Wednesday in which the two parties claim to defend their priorities: the fight against illegal immigration and the halting of climate change.

"I am happy to say that we have reached an agreement," ÖVP leader Sebastian Kurz told reporters. With this deal, he is set to return to power as chancellor. EFE-EPA