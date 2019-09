Pamela Rendi-Wagner, leader of Austrian Social Democratic Party and top candidate, addresses the media next to her husband Michael Rendi at a polling station after casting their votes during the Austrian federal elections in Vienna, Austria, 29 September 2019. EFE/EPA/GEORGI LICOVSKI

Norbert Hofer (R), leader of the right-wing Austrian Freedom Party and top candidate speaks during a press statement at a polling station after casting his vote in the Austrian federal elections, in Pinkafeld, Austria, 29 September 2019. EFE/EPA/FLORIAN WIESER

Sebastian Kurz (R), leader of Austrian People's Party and top candidate for the Austrian federal elections, and his girlfriend Susanne Thier (L) leave a polling station after casting their votes during the Austrian federal elections in Vienna, Austria, 29 September 2019. EFE/EPA/CHRISTIAN BRUNA

Sebastian Kurz, leader of Austrian People's Party (OeVP) and candidate for reelection as chancellor, addresses his supporters at an OeVP election party in Vienna, Austria, 29 September 2019. Projections published after the polls closed saw the OeVP as the clear winner of the general election. EFE/EPA/FLORIAN WIESER

Norbert Hofer, leader of the right-wing Austrian Freedom Party (FPOe), addresses to his supporters at an FPOe election party after the Austrian federal elections in Vienna, Austria, 29 September 2019. EFE-EPA/--

The leader of the Austrian People's Party (ÖVP) and candidate for re-election as Chancellor Sebastian Kurz said he was "very confident" on winning snap elections that were held on Sunday in the country.

"We are very confident. We have a clear objective, which is to be first in these elections, and our electoral objective is that there is no majority against us," the conservative leader, 33, said after casting his vote in Vienna.