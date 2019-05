Norbert Hofer, Austrian Transport Minister and designated leader of the right-wing Austrian Freedom Party (FPOe), delivers a press statement at a FPOe parliamentary group office in Vienna, Austria, 20 May 2019. EPA-EFE/CHRISTIAN BRUNA

Austrian Interior Minister Herbert Kickl of the right-wing Austrian Freedom Party (FPOe), delivers a press statement next to Norbert Hofer (not pictured), Austrian Transport Minister and designated leader of the FPOe, at a FPOe parliamentary group office in Vienna, Austria, 20 May 2019. EPA-EFE/CHRISTIAN BRUNA

Members of Austria’s far-right Freedom Party (FPO) announced Monday that they will leave the coalition government in protest against the dismissal of the Minister of the Interior.

Chancellor Sebastian Kurz announced that he would request the dismissal of Herbert Kickl to ensure a transparent investigation into a corruption scandal against the former party's leader.