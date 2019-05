Norbert Hofer, Austrian Transport Minister and designated leader of the right-wing Austrian Freedom Party (FPOe), delivers a press statement at a FPOe parliamentary group office in Vienna, Austria, 20 May 2019. EPA-EFE/CHRISTIAN BRUNA

Austrian Interior Minister Herbert Kickl of the right-wing Austrian Freedom Party (FPOe), delivers a press statement next to Norbert Hofer (not pictured), Austrian Transport Minister and designated leader of the FPOe, at a FPOe parliamentary group office in Vienna, Austria, 20 May 2019. EPA-EFE/CHRISTIAN BRUNA

Austrian Interior Minister Herbert Kickl of the right-wing Austrian Freedom Party (FPOe), delivers a press statement next to Norbert Hofer (not pictured), Austrian Transport Minister and designated leader of the FPOe, at a FPOe parliamentary group office in Vienna, Austria, 20 May 2019. EPA-EFE/CHRISTIAN BRUNA

Austria’s far-right Freedom Party (FPO) announced Monday that it will remain in the coalition government until elections in September, after its leader resigned over a corruption scandal.

Vice chancellor Heinz-Christian Strache resigned on Saturday after a video emerged showing him engaged in acts of corruption.