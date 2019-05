Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz listens to a speaker during a special session of the parliament at the temporary parliament building at the Hofburg Palace in Vienna, Austria, 27 May 2019. EPA-EFE/CHRISTIAN BRUNA

Members of parliament stand up in support of a no-confidence vote against Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz (seated R on cabinet bench) during a special session of the parliament at the temporary parliament building at the Hofburg Palace in Vienna, Austria, 27 May 2019. EPA-EFE/CHRISTIAN BRUNA

Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz is leaving after losing a no-confidence vote during a special session of the parliament at the temporary parliament building at the Hofburg Palace in Vienna, Austria, 27 May 2019. EPA-EFE/CHRISTIAN BRUNA

The Austrian government has lost a no-confidence vote in a special parliamentary session on Monday over the Ibiza corruption scandal.

Chancellor Sebastian Kurz, leader of the conservative People's Party (ÖVP), was the first Austrian chancellor to lose a confidence vote in post-war history.