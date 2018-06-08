Local and foreign Muslims pray at the Longgang Mosque during the holy fasting month of Ramadan in Taoyuan City, northern Taiwan, May 19, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILEDAVID CHANG

The Austrian government outlined plans Friday to close seven mosques and expel up to 60 foreign-funded imams for allegedly promoting extreme ideology and indoctrinating children in what the chancellor termed a crackdown on political Islam.

The move is set to affect mosques and imams bankrolled by the Turkish Islamic Cultural Association (ATIB) and came after images allegedly showing children at a mosque dressed in military-style attire, waving Turkish flags and playing dead in a reenactment the World War I Battle of Gallipoli, in which the Ottoman Empire was victorious against Anglo-French forces.