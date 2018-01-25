A sign reading 'Nazis out of parliament' is attached to a fence outside the Austrian parliament building, in Vienna, Austria, Oct. 15, 2017. EPA-EFE FILE/DANIEL SCHALER

A group representing Austria's Jewish community on Thursday announced it would boycott an official act in parliament commemorating Holocaust victims in protest against the presence of ultra-nationalist politicians in the current federal government.

The Israelitic Worship Congregation (IKG), which is the country's main Jewish group, said it would not participate in any event that included members of Austria's Freedom Party (FPÖ), a far-right populist and nationalist party founded by former Nazis that currently governs in coalition with Chancellor Sebastian Kurz's People's Party (ÖVP).