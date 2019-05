People gather outside the office of Austria's Vice Chancellor Strache in Vienna, Austria, 18 May 2019. EPA-EFE/FLORIAN WIESER

People hold banners reading 'Strache you neo-Nazi' outside the office of Austria's Vice Chancellor Strache in Vienna, Austria, 18 May 2019. EPA-EFE/FLORIAN WIESER

People hold banners reading 'Wow we are going to Ibiza' outside the office of Austria's Vice Chancellor Strache in Vienna, Austria, 18 May 2019. EPA-EFE/FLORIAN WIESER

Austria's Vice-Chancellor Heinz Christian Strache of the Austrian Freedom Party (FPO) gives a statement to journalists in the Ministry of Public Service and Sport in Vienna, Austria, 18 May 2019. EPA-EFE/FLORIAN WIESER

Austria's Vice-Chancellor Heinz-Christian Strache has resigned on Saturday after a video appeared to show him offering government contracts to a potential Russian investor in exchange for political support.

"Today I had a meeting with the Federal Chancellor (Sebastian Kurz) and I offered him my resignation, which he accepted," Strache told a news conference in Vienna.