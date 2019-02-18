A handout picture made available by Cantabria's regional Government shows firefighters at one of 50 active forest fires in Spain, Feb. 17, 2019. EPA-EFE/CANTABRIA REGIONAL GOVERNMENT HANDOUT

A handout picture made available by Cantabria's regional Government shows a helicopter fighting one of 50 active forest fires in Spain, Feb. 17, 2019. EPA-EFE/CANTABRIA REGIONAL GOVERNMENT HANDOUT

A handout picture made available by Cantabria's regional Government shows a fire fighter at one of 50 active forest fires in Cantabria, Spain, Feb. 17 , 2019. EPA-EFE/CANTABRIA REGIONAL GOVERNMENT HANDOUT

Spanish emergency responders on Monday battled over three dozen active wildfires in the country's verdant northern Cantabria region that local authorities have blamed on pyromaniacs.

Regional authorities said 430 emergency responders on the ground, including members of the militarized emergency response unit (UME), the Civil Guard police force and local firefighting services, worked overnight to bring the fires under control. They were joined during the day by two water-dropping planes and three helicopters.