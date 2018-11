Burnt out vehicles at a blast site near Shenghua chemical plant in Zhangjiakou City, Hebei province, China, Nov 28, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/ZJK CHINA OUT

Firemen tackling a fire at a blast site near Shenghua chemical plant in Zhangjiakou City, Hebei province, China, Nov 28, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/ZJK CHINA OUT

A toxic gas leak caused the explosion that left 23 dead and 22 injured this week in the northern Chinese city of Zhangjiakou, state news agency Xinhua reported on Friday.

Preliminary investigations had pointed to a leak in a truck carrying toxic goods that was waiting to enter the premises of the Hebei Shenghua Chemical Industry Co.