View of the collapsed pedestrian bridge on the Florida International University in Miami, Florida, USA, 15 March 2018. EPA-EFE/CRISTOBAL HERRERA

View of a car under a collapsed pedestrian bridge on the Florida International University in Miami, Florida, USA, 15 March 2018. EPA-EFE/GIORGIO VIERA

Authorities confirm at least four killed by collapsed bridge in Miami

Florida authorities revealed Thursday that at least four people have died and an undetermined number have been injured following the collapse of a newly installed pedestrian bridge over the city's famous eighth street.

At a press conference Thursday night, Miami-Dade County Fire Department Chief David Downey confirmed that the "tragic event" claimed the lives of four people and that nine others have been transferred to local hospitals.