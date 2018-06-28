Authorities in the Philippines on Thursday destroyed counterfeit goods, an efe-epa journalist reports.
The bootleg products were crushed at the Camp Crame police headquarters in Quezon City, east of the capital Manila.
Authorities destroy counterfeit goods in the Philippines
Workers destroy counterfeit goods at the Camp Crame police headquarters in Quezon City, east of Manila, Philippines, Jun 28, 2018. EPA-EFE/MARK R. CRISTINO
An armored personnel carrier destroys counterfeit goods at the Camp Crame police headquarters in Quezon City, east of Manila, Philippines, Jun 28, 2018. EPA-EFE/MARK R. CRISTINO
An armored personnel carrier destroys counterfeit goods at the Camp Crame police headquarters in Quezon City, east of Manila, Philippines, Jun 28, 2018. EPA-EFE/MARK R. CRISTINO
