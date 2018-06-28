An armored personnel carrier destroys counterfeit goods at the Camp Crame police headquarters in Quezon City, east of Manila, Philippines, Jun 28, 2018. EPA-EFE/MARK R. CRISTINO

Authorities destroy counterfeit goods in the Philippines

Authorities in the Philippines on Thursday destroyed counterfeit goods, an efe-epa journalist reports.

The bootleg products were crushed at the Camp Crame police headquarters in Quezon City, east of the capital Manila.