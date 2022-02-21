A Spanish Air Force Airbus A-400 plane takes off from an air base to repatriate Spanish fishers after their ship sank off Canadian Newfoundland coast in Zaragoza, northeastern Spain, 20 February 2022. EPA-EFE/Javier Cebollada

A handout photo made available by the Canadian Joint Operations Command Joint Task Force (Atlantic) and Joint Rescue Coordination Centre showing a helicopter view as rescue and recovery efforts continue in the Grand Bank following the sinking of the Spanish fishing vessel Villa de Pitanxo off Newfoundland, Canada, 16 February 2022. EPA-EFE FILE/CANADIAN ARMED FORCES / HANDOUT/ EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

Authorities were working against the clock on Sunday to complete the procedures for the repatriation of the three survivors of the Spanish fishing trawler "Villa de Pitanxo" that sank off the coast of Canada last week, along with the bodies of five others who died.

A Spanish Air Force Airbus A-400 arrived on Sunday at St John’s airport and will transport the ship’s captain Juan Enrique Padín Costas, his nephew Eduardo Rial Padín and Ghanaian seaman Samuel Kwesi Koufie, the only three survivors of the tragedy, in the next few hours.