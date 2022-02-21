Authorities were working against the clock on Sunday to complete the procedures for the repatriation of the three survivors of the Spanish fishing trawler "Villa de Pitanxo" that sank off the coast of Canada last week, along with the bodies of five others who died.
A Spanish Air Force Airbus A-400 arrived on Sunday at St John’s airport and will transport the ship’s captain Juan Enrique Padín Costas, his nephew Eduardo Rial Padín and Ghanaian seaman Samuel Kwesi Koufie, the only three survivors of the tragedy, in the next few hours.