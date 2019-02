Authorities guarding the area where 69 bodies where found in 49 clandestine graves in the state of Colima, Mexico on Feb 13,2019. EPA-EFE/Sergio Uribe/Diario de Colima/EDITORIAL USE ONLY

Investigators found 69 bodies in 49 clandestine graves in a community outside Tecoman, a city in the western Mexican state of Colima, state prosecutors said.

The bodies and graves were found thanks to an investigation that was conducted over several weeks in Santa Rosa, a community located outside Tecoman, the Colima Attorney General's Office said Tuesday.