Police tape is hung among trees near the site of a mass shooting at the Virginia Beach Municipal Center in Virginia Beach, Virginia, USA, May 31, 2019. EPA-EFE/CAITLIN PENNA

A law enforcement official takes a call after leaving the scene of a mass shooting in a hazmat suit at the Virginia Beach Municipal Center in Virginia Beach, Virginia, USA, May 31, 2019. EPA-EFE/CAITLIN PENNA

Police Chief James Cervera (R) speaks to the media next to Virginia Beach City Manager David L. Hansen (C) during a press conference in regards to the mass shooting at the Virginia Beach Municipal Center in Virginia Beach, Virginia, USA, on June 1, 2019. EPA-EFE/CAITLIN PENNA

A law enforcement official takes off a hazmat suit after leaving the scene of a mass shooting at the Virginia Beach Municipal Center in Virginia Beach, Virginia, USA, early on June 1, 2019. EPA-EFE/CAITLIN PENNA

Virginia Beach City Manager David L. Hansen (L) speaks next to Police Chief James Cervera (R) and emergency personnel at a press conference in regards to the mass shooting at the Virginia Beach Municipal Center in Virginia Beach, Virginia, USA, on June 1, 2019. EPA-EFE/CAITLIN PENNA

12 slain in shooting at public building in US

Authorities on Saturday identified the perpetrator and victims of a shooting in the eastern United States that left at least 13 dead, including the gunman, and four others wounded.

Friday's shooting took place at a municipal building in Virginia Beach, Virginia.