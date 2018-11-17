Members of the caravan of Central American migrants play soccer at a field in Tijuana, state of Baja California, Mexico, 16 November 2018. Tension over the arrival of Central American migrants to the Mexican city of Tijuana increased when the Mayor of Tijuana, Juan Manuel Gastelum, accused the federal government of being 'indolent' for allowing them to enter the country, he announced a public consultation on their stay and declared 'zero tolerance' for those who violate the law. EPA-EFE/ALEJANDRO ZEPEDA

Tensions over the arrival of Central American migrants increased Friday when the mayor of the Mexican border city of Tijuana and the governor of the state of Baja California warned that there will be zero tolerance for visitors who violate the law.

Mayor Juan Manuel Gastelum, of the conservative National Action Party (PAN), tried to justify his statements, which were published on Friday, in which he expressed his rejection of the presence of Central American migrants and his intention to have them deported.