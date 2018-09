Medical examiners arrive on the scene on a quadruple murder in Garibaldi square, Mexico City, Mexico, Sept. 14, 2018. EPA-EFE/STR

Medical examiners arrive on the scene on a quadruple murder in Garibaldi square, Mexico City, Mexico, Sept. 14, 2018. EPA-EFE/STR

Mexico City authorities are investigating a shooting in Garibaldi square - a major tourist attraction in the capital - that left four people dead and nine others injured, the district attorney's office said in a statement.

The shooting took place Friday night in front of a restaurant lining the square, which is a popular spot for mariachi bands, who offer to play songs for visitors.