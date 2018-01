The DNCD drug enforcement agency presents more than 1,500 bricks of a substance suspected of being cocaine, during a press conference in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, Jan. 2, 2018. EPA-EFE/Orlando Barria

More than 1,500 bricks of a substance suspected of being cocaine were seized in the Dominican Republic during a joint operation with US and Dutch authorities, the DNCD drug enforcement agency said Tuesday.

Drug enforcement agents arrested 12 crewmen from different countries, including Colombia, Venezuela, Cuba, Nicaragua, Honduras and the Dominican Republic, the DNCD said.