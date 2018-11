A photo provided on Nov. 30, 2018, by Panama's National Aeronaval Service (Senan) shows a consignment of drugs seized in Panama Bay. EPA-EFE/Courtesy of Senan

Panamanian authorities said Friday that they seized 352 drug packets and arrested two male suspects in an operation in Panama Bay, located in the Central American country's Pacific Central region.

The National Aeronaval Service (Senan) did not reveal the name of the two suspects, who were riding in a speedboat that was carrying 15 packed-filled containers.