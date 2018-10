Indonesian muslims perform Friday prayer at a temporary shelter for the earthquake and tsunami survivors outside the grand mosque in Palu, Central Sulawesi, Indonesia, Oct. 5, 2018. EPA-EFE/MAST IRHAM

An Indonesian man weeps during a Friday prayer at a temporary shelter for the earthquake and tsunami survivors outside the grand mosque in Palu, Central Sulawesi, Indonesia, Oct. 5, 2018. EPA-EFE/MAST IRHAM

Mohammad Rizal, 57, stands among the rubble at an earthquake devastated area in Balaroa, Palu, Central Sulawesi, Indonesia, Oct. 5, 2018. EPA-EFE/MAST IRHAM

Indonesian authorities Friday raised the death toll from the 7.5-magnitude earthquake and subsequent tsunami that struck the Indonesian island of Sulawesi last week to 1,571.

During a televised press conference in Jakarta, the spokesperson for the National Agency for Disaster Management (BNPB), Sutopo Purwo Nugroho, said the number of people injured had risen to 2,549 and there were still 152 people buried in the mud and rubble.