The structure of the Tower of David building is seen after an earthquake was registered in Caracas, Venezuela, 21 August 2018. Venezuelans were shaken today by a 6.9 magnitude earthquake that originated from the southeast of Yaguarapano, according to the Venezuelan Foundation for Seismological Research, although the US Geological Survey reports a magnitude of 7.0. EPA-EFE/MIGUEL GUTIERREZ

People wait in the street after an earthquake was registered in Caracas, Venezuela, 21 August 2018. EPA-EFE/CRISTIAN HERNANDEZ

The structure of the Tower of David building is seen after an earthquake was registered in Caracas, Venezuela, 21 August 2018. EPA-EFE/MIGUEL GUTIERREZ

People wait in the street after an earthquake was registered in Caracas, Venezuela, 21 August 2018. Venezuelans were shaken by a 6.9 magnitude earthquake that originated from the southeast of Yaguarapano, according to the Venezuelan Foundation for Seismological Research, although the US Geological Survey reports a magnitude of 7.0. EPA-EFE/CRISTIAN HERNANDEZ

The earthquake on Tuesday in Venezuela was of magnitude 6.9 on the Richter scale, not 6.3 as initially said, and has caused damage to some buildings, according to Venezuela's Minister of Interior and Justice.

Minister Nestor Reverol assured that no deaths or injuries have been reported so far.