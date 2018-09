Photo released with permission via Twitter user LarryCoben shows passengers get their temperature taken as they deplane from Emirates Flight 203 from Dubai at JFK International Airport in New York, United States, Sept. 5, 2018. EPA-EFE/LarryCoben via Twitter

Photo released with permission via Twitter user LarryCoben shows ambulances approaching Emirates Flight 203 from Dubai at JFK International Airport in New York, United States, Sept. 5, 2018. EPA-EFE/LarryCoben via Twitter

A passenger of Emirates Flight 203 from Dubai is transported on a stretcher by paramedics to an ambulance at terminal four of JFK International Airport in New York, United States, Sept. 5, 2018. EPA-EFE/Peter Foley

A passenger of Emirates Flight 203 from Dubai is transported on a stretcher by paramedics to an ambulance at terminal four of JFK International Airport in New York, United States, Sept. 5, 2018. EPA-EFE/Peter Foley

Nineteen of the more than 520 people aboard an Emirates Airline flight placed under quarantine on arriving Wednesday at New York's JFK International Airport were confirmed to be ill, authorities said.

"All the passengers are off and have been evaluated. 19 sick. 10 to hospital and 9 refused medical attention. Health officials are processing tests now to determine the cause. Symptoms still pointing to the flu," Eric Phillips, spokesman for New York Mayor Bill de Blasio, said on Twitter.