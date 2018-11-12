A firefighter is covered in red fire retardant after extinguishing a flare-up of the Woolsey Fire in West Hills, California, USA, 11 November 2018. The Southern California wildfire started on 08 November. EPA-EFE/EUGENE GARCIA

A burned out vehicle sits in the driveway of a Paradise home as the Camp Fire continues to burn through the region, fueled by high winds in Butte County, California, USA, 11 November 2018. The nearby communities of Pulga, Paradise and Concow, have been ordered to evacuate the area. EPA-EFE/PETER DASILVA

Burned through trees in the Paradise area after the Camp Fire burned through the region, fueled by high winds in Butte County, California, USA, 11 November 2018. The nearby communities of Pulga, Paradise and Concow, have been ordered to evacuate the area. EPA-EFE/PETER DASILVA

Burned out business in the downtown area of Paradise after the Camp Fire burned through the region, fueled by high winds in Butte County, California, USA, 11 November 2018. The nearby communities of Pulga, Paradise and Concow, have been ordered to evacuate the area. EPA-EFE/PETER DASILVA

Burned out business in the downtown area of Paradise after the Camp Fire burned through the region, fueled by high winds in Butte County, California, USA, 11 November 2018. The nearby communities of Pulga, Paradise and Concow, have been ordered to evacuate the area. EPA-EFE/PETER DASILVA

A singed US flag, blows in the wind at a burned down Magalia home after the Camp Fire burned through the region, fueled by high winds in Butte County, California, USA, 11 November 2018. The nearby communities of Pulga, Paradise and Concow, have been ordered to evacuate the area. EPA-EFE/PETER DASILVA

A firefighter looks out from the swimming pool in the backyard of a saved home after extinguishing a flare-up of the Woolsey Fire in West Hills, California, USA, 11 November 2018. The Southern California wildfire started on 08 November. EPA-EFE/EUGENE GARCIA

Authorities and emergency services on Sunday were still searching for more than 100 people missing in the area affected by the large wildfire that has been burning since Thursday in northern California and that, together with another fire in the south, has already left 25 people dead.

The California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection, Cal Fire, warned that the conditions did worsen again on Sunday because of strong winds after the brief weather break on Saturday which allowed firefighters to advance in their fight against the flames.