Authorities and emergency services on Sunday were still searching for more than 100 people missing in the area affected by the large wildfire that has been burning since Thursday in northern California and that, together with another fire in the south, has already left 25 people dead.
The California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection, Cal Fire, warned that the conditions did worsen again on Sunday because of strong winds after the brief weather break on Saturday which allowed firefighters to advance in their fight against the flames.