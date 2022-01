A handout photo made available by the Royal Thai Navy shows ships deployed in a cleaning operation to curb a crude oil spill leaking from an undersea pipeline in the sea of the Gulf of Thailand, near the coast of Rayong province, eastern Thailand, 26 January 2022. EFE-EPA/ROYAL THAI NAVY / HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

A handout photo made available by the Royal Thai Navy shows a Thai navy officer displaying bottles filled with sea water contaminated with oil during a cleaning operation to curb a crude oil spill leaking from an undersea pipeline in the sea of the Gulf of Thailand, near the coast of Rayong province, eastern Thailand, 26 January 2022. EFE-EPA/ROYAL THAI NAVY / HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

A 20-ton oil leak from a marine buoy used to store crude in Thailand’s southeast was stopped Wednesday according to Star Petroleum Refining, the company responsible for the device, owned by American company Chevron.

In a statement, Star Petroleum Refining said it discovered the spill 20 kilometers off the coast of Rayong province Tuesday night and that it was working to clean up the crude in the sea.