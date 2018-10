An information billboard displays traffic information on the Hong Kong Link Road, part of the Hong Kong Zhuhai Macau Bridge (HKZM) in Hong Kong, China, Oct. 24, 2018. EPA-EFE/JEROME FAVRE

Hong Kong-bound traffic ride on the Hong Kong Zhuhai Macau Bridge (HKZM) near Zhuhai, China, Oct. 24, 2018. EPA-EFE/JEROME FAVRE

China-bound cars ride on the Hong Kong Zhuhai Macau Bridge (HKZM) near Zhuhai, China, Oct. 24, 2018. EPA-EFE/JEROME FAVRE

A bus brings passengers to the Macau immigration terminal of the Hong Kong Zhuhai Macau Bridge (HKZM) in Macau, China, Oct. 24, 2018. EPA-EFE/JEROME FAVRE

A woman directs travellers to ticket booths in the departure hall of immigration building of the Hong Kong Zhuhai Macau Bridge (HKZM) in Hong Kong, China, Oct. 24, 2018. EPA-EFE/JEROME FAVRE

Traffic signage is displayed on the Hong Kong Zhuhai Macau Bridge (HKZM) near Zhuhai, China, Oct. 24, 2018. EPA-EFE/JEROME FAVRE

Authorized vehicles began plying on a 55-kilometer cross-sea bridge and tunnel linking Hong Kong, Macau and Zhuhai in southern China on Wednesday.

Designed to encourage economic integration in the Pearl River Delta region, the project consists of a series of bridges and tunnels that connect the cities in an estimated 40 minutes, reducing journey time by several hours.