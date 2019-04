A Kashmiri Muslim woman voter smiles as she along with others wait in a queue to cast her vote at a polling station in Mujgund on the outskirts of Srinagar, the summer capital of Indian Kashmir, Apr.18, 2019. EPA-EFE/FAROOQ KHAN

Kashmiri Muslim women wait in a queue to cast their votes at a polling station in Mujgund on the outskirts of Srinagar, the summer capital of Indian Kashmir, Apr.18, 2019. EPA-EFE/FAROOQ KHAN

Indian paramilitary soldiers stand guard as Kashmiri Muslims wait in a queue to cast their votes at a polling station in Mujgund on the outskirts of Srinagar, the summer capital of Indian Kashmir, Apr.18, 2019.EPA-EFE/FAROOQ KHAN

In the Indian-administered section of Kashmir, the scene of an active secessionist insurgent movement, the decision as to which party or candidate to back in India’s ongoing general elections is heavily influenced by the eternal dilemma of this majority-Muslim region: autonomy, self-rule or complete merger with India?

Kashmir's summer capital, Srinagar, voted on Thursday amid a shutdown and stringent security measures as the second phase of the Indian general elections began.