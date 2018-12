An Armenian woman leaves a voting booth during the snap parliamentary elections in the polling station in Yerevan, Armenia, Dec. 9, 2018. EPA-EFE/VAHRAM BAGHDASARYAN

Candidate from 'My Step' alliance and acting Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan casts his ballot to vote in snap parliamentary elections at a polling station in Yerevan, Armenia, Dec. 9, 2018. EPA-EFE/VAHRAM BAGHDASARYAN

Voter turnout at the start of Armenia's snap parliamentary elections following the legislature's dissolution last month has been average, election monitors said on Sunday.

According to the Armenian Central Electoral Commission, a total of 636,055 (24.53 percent) eligible voters had cast their ballots before 2 pm.