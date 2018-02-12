(FILE) Maldives President Abdulla Yameen (C) speaks to China's President Xi Jinping (not pictured) during a meeting at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China, Dec. 7, 2017. EPA-EFE/FRED DUFOUR / POOL

(FILE) Maldivian President Abdulla Yameen Abdul Gayoom speaks to the media after his meeting with Sri Lankan President Mahinda Rajapaksa at the Presidential Secretariat in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Jan. 22, 2014. EPA-EFE/M.A.PUSHPA KUMARA

The police in Maldives Monday asked the country's media not to report information not verified by the police as it could hinder the investigation into an alleged coup that has led the government to arrest the Supreme Court chief justice and several opposition leaders.

"Maldives Police Service appeals to all citizens to come forward with any information regarding this case and requests the media not to spread false information, and information not verified by the Police, that could hinder the investigation," the police said in a statement issued Monday.