Actress Jorgelina Cerritos, who is also one of El Salvador's most notable playwrights, on Wednesday said that slain Monsignor Oscar Arnulfo Romero represents the country's "voice of conscience and memory."

"(The) monsignor represents a utopia, the possibility of being a different country and society," she told EFE. "If it were not so, the world wouldn't be acknowledging him," she said, referring to his upcoming canonization.