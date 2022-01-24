Justice Ayesha Malik took oath on Monday as Pakistan's first Supreme Court female judge in the conservative country amid criticism from bar associations.
Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed administered oath to Justice Ayesha in a live TV broadcast.
A Pakistani Ranger secure the Supreme Court of Pakistan in Islamabad, Pakistan, 16 January 2012. EFE-EPA FILE/T. MUGHAL
