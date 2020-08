The director of the Women's Hospital, Dr. Yuri Pérez, shows oxygen equipment at the medical center in La Paz, Bolivia, on Aug. 10, 2020. EFE/Luis Ángel Reglero

Dr. Luis Bedregal speaks in the newborn ward at the Women's Hospital in La Paz, Bolivia, on Aug. 10, 2020. EFE/Luis Ángel Reglero

A nurse monitors medical equipment in a newborn ward at the Women's Hospital in La Paz, Bolivia, on Aug. 10, 2020. EFE/Luis Ángel Reglero

A baby lies in intensive care in a nursery at the Women's Hospital in La Paz, Bolivia, on Aug. 10, 2020. EFE/Luis Ángel Reglero

Babies battle against time while waiting for oxygen in Bolivia

A dozen newborn babies await the arrival of oxygen at a hospital in La Paz as time runs out to the despair of those trying to keep them alive.

"The moment oxygen is unexpectedly taken away from them, they die," Dr Luis Bedregal, a neonatologist at the Women's Hospital, told reporters on Monday. EFE-EPA