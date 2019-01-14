An unnamed second female baby panda reacts during her first birthday celebration at the National Zoo at the Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Jan 14 January 2019. EPA-EFE/FAZRY ISMAIL

An unnamed one year old second female baby panda (below) reacts with her mother Liang Liang (above) during her birthday celebration at the National Zoo at the Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Jan 14 2019. EPA-EFE/FAZRY ISMAIL

Xing Xing, father of an unnamed one year old second female baby panda reacts during his child's birthday celebration at the National Zoo at the Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Jan 14 2019. EPA-EFE/FAZRY ISMAIL

An unnamed one year old second female baby panda (L) react with her mother Liang Liang (R) during her birthday celebration at the National Zoo at the Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Jan 14 2019. EPA-EFE/FAZRY ISMAIL

An unnamed one year old second female baby panda reacts during her birthday celebration at the National Zoo at the Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Jan 14 2019. EPA-EFE/FAZRY ISMAIL

Baby panda celebrates first birthday with cake in Kuala Lumpur zoo

A giant panda cub celebrated its first birthday with a special cake at the National Zoo in Kuala Lumpur on Monday.

The unnamed female is the second cub of Liang Liang, which is on a 10-year loan from China along with the cub’s father Xing Xing.