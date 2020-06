A worker cleans Donald Trump Square after it was painted red with the Hebrew language graffiti 'The annexation will cost us blood' in Petah Tikva near Tel Aviv, Israel, 29 June 2020. EFE/EPA/ABIR SULTAN

General view at Jeftlik village in the Jordan Valley, 27 June 2020. EFE/EPA/ALAA BADARNEH

The United Nations human rights chief Michelle Bachelet on Monday urged the Israeli government to halt its plans to annex parts of the West Bank.

“Annexation is illegal. Period,” the high commissioner said in a plain-spoken statement. “Any annexation. Whether it is 30 percent of the West Bank, or 5 percent.