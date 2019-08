Michelle Bachelet during an interview with EFE at the office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights in Geneva, Switzerland, 30 August 2019. EFE/MARTIAL TREZZINI

Climate change will have damaging effects on human rights and conflicts, UN High Commissioner and former Chilean President Michelle Bachelet has warned.

The Human Rights commissioner said in an interview with EFE that drought, food scarcity and the search for water would increase.